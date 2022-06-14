'Growing Up We Didn’t See Ourselves on Television or in Comics': Ms Marvel Director Meera Menon

With Ms Marvel, Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced its first-ever South-Asian superhero Kamala Khan played by Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani. The debutant actress plays a teenage superhero who is thrust into a remarkably rich, new mythology that takes her to exciting places where she discovers truths about her past and family. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe growing up in New Jersey, Kamala is a superhero megafan with an oversized imagination— particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. After feeling like a misfit at school and sometimes even at home, her life takes a new turn as she is bestowed with superpowers that change her life forever.

For director Meera Menon the story of Ms Marvel was one that hit very close home. “I’m a child of South Asian immigrants who grew up in New Jersey, and I had never read a piece of pop culture that completely reflected my childhood experiences," she said.

“Growing up we didn’t see ourselves on television or in comics. I fell instantly in love with the whole concept that Marvel Studios was creating a new Super Hero character that was this young teenage South Asian, Muslim girl that I and so many of my female friends could see ourselves in," she further added.

Iman Vellani makes her acting debut as Ms Marvel and is supported by a diverse and deeply talented supporting cast including Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh and Rish Shah as Kamran, Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.

The series has been directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy along with Meera Menon with Bisha K Ali as the head writer.

Meanwhile, the series has been executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Adil & Bilall, Bisha K. Ali and Sana Amanat.

Ms Marvel is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, with new episodes dropping every week.

