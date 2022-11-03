GST Raids on Production House UV Creations Owned By Prabhas' Friend; Know More

The biggest production company in the Telugu film industry seems to be in trouble. UV creations is like a home banner for Tollywood star Prabhas as most of his films are bankrolled by the giant production house. However, the company has now been subjected to GST raids. The production facility was searched by Goods and Services Tax officials on Tuesday. It is being said that the raids lasted for hours and every office was searched thoroughly.

However, despite the raids, UV Creations remained calm. They claimed that the raids were routine and that no taxes had been evaded. They said that such routine raids have been conducted on their premises in the past as well. Officials initially alleged that there are more than Rs 6 crore in GST arrears from the company’s side and although the GST officials have not released any statement yet after the raid was conducted, it is being said that UV Creations have remained compliant with all the rules and regulations.

UV Creations made its debut as a production house with Prabhas’s Mirchi and was spearheaded by Pramod Uppalapati, a close friend of Prabhas and V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, who is Prabhas’ cousin. Following the enormous success of Baahubali, Prabhas filmed two pan-Indian projects for UV Creations, Saaho and Radhe Shyam, generating between Rs. 300 and Rs. 400 crores in revenue.

The production company has collaborated on 13 movies so far, and more are in the works. Some of the movies it has made are Pakka Commercial, Express Raja, Run Raja Run and Taxiwala.

