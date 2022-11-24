Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Review: James Gunn Wraps You in Warm Blanket

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Review: Throughout the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (aka MCU), the duration of a project has been one of the issues. The films are either stretched a little too much (for example WandaVision) or there is very little presented to us (please drop those new episodes of Loki already!). However, of the many things that are heartwarming about James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the one thing he got a bang on is the duration.

In less than 45 minutes, James Gunn narrates the perfect superhero Christmas story, balancing the spirit of the Holidays and the old-MCU era. Helping him are his elves Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special focuses on one thing — making Christmas great again for Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). The special opens with Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Groot (Vin Diesel) finding out about Yondu the Christmas grinch who ruined Christmas for Peter when he was young. Heartbroken, Mantis and Drax decide to surprise Peter by hosting Christmas for him on their new home planet and arranging for a special surprise — Kevin Bacon.

With this mission, Drax and Mantis head to planet Earth to arrange for the surprise. Of course, they were bound to run into a few hiccups which result in some hearty laughs. However, before you know it, the special takes a surprisingly emotional turn, leaving you feeling that warm fuzzy feeling in the chest. He also moves you to tears at the end, making it a perfect roller coaster of emotions. The post-credits scene is just the star atop this brightly lit Christmas tree.

James Gunn lets GotG fans of aware that it is indeed set after the events of Avengers: Endgame without even saying it aloud. Understandably that it is a short special, the writing is kept linear and is easy to follow. Gunn retains the essence of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise — music and innocent humour — proving that no one but him can take this franchise forward which seems like a brilliant masterstroke!

The special truly belongs to Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff. Seemingly like a sweet spin-off about their adventures, Bautista and Klementieff’s on-screen bond is wonderfully brought to the forefront. Kevin Bacon serves as a treat for those who have been a fan of the 80s’ nod in the GotG universe.

A special shoutout to Official Old 97’s who have given me a new, fun Christmas track!

Bottom line: Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special intertwines the magic of the first three phases of MCU and GotG with the Christmas spirit that is bound to leave you feeling comforted at the end of the 42nd minute.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special streams on Disney+ Hotstar from November 25.

