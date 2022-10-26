Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer: Kevin Bacon is Peter Quill's 'Christmas Present', Watch

The trailer for MCU’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is here and it is all things hilarious. The Guardians are busy planning Christmas and visiting Earth for the same. There, they find a special gift for Peter Quill aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) as he is still mourning Gamora’s death. And the special gift is none other than Kevin Bacon. The trailer of the James Gunn directorial starts with the Guardians discussing Christmas. As Peter is sad, his friends decide to be there for him.

This leads to Drax and Mantis trying to abduct Kevin for Peter as the latter is his childhood superhero. Drax and Mantis show up at his doorstep and ask him to come with them as a ‘Christmas present.’ The clip gives a glimpse of what ensues when Bacon tries to escape them and they are adamant about taking him with them for Peter. Nebula, Rocket, Groot and Kraglin, too, feature in the trailer.

Sharing the trailer on their official page, MCU wrote, “This holiday season is going to be out of this world. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, streaming November 25 only on @DisneyPlus."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be the conclusion of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following this, the Fifth Phase will kickstart with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is slated to release in February next year. It will be followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts and Blade.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 25.

