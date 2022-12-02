Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Trailer: James Gunn Takes Fans On One Last, Emotional Ride; Watch

The saga of the magnificent alliance of the mightiest superheroes namely the Avengers met its end after the universe was restored in Avengers: Endgame. However, the story still continues. As the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has already kick-started, every superhero character will meet its conclusion, and the latest ones who are coming to bid a final goodbye are the Guardians Of The Galaxy in Volume 3. On Thursday, Marvel Studios teased fans with the trailer of the upcoming film leaving many emotional. And what stole the limelight was the return of Gamora.

The trailer opens with a poignant dialogue by Peter Quill (Star-Lord played by Chris Pratt) as they land on an alien nation. “We were gone for quite a while. But no matter what happens next, the galaxy still needs its Guardians,” says Quill. Meanwhile, Gamora (Played by Zoe Saldana) is shown to be working with the Ravagers. She is making an attempt to make Quill understand that the woman he fell in love with is long gone. At one point in the trailer, Mantis (Played by Pom Klementieff) uses her power to remind everyone of the place they came from.

Advertisement

Rocket (Voiced by Bradley Cooper) declares he is done running away. “Pete I’m done running. We’ll fly away together one last time into the forever and the beautiful sky,” he said as a fierce battle ensues in the background. The Groot (Voiced by Vin Diesel) has learned a new phrase in the upcoming film from “I am Groot,” the tree-inspired alien says “We are Groot,” while firing bullets in an intense fight. In the meantime, Draz the Destroyer (Played by Dave Bautista) provides a comic release to the plot with his funny personality.

Watch the trailer here:

Advertisement

Though Peter Quill has not come to the terms with the passing of Gamoa that takes place during the Infinity War, the captain still has to lead his superhero battalion one last time to defend the universe while keeping their own safe. This new mission if not successful could lead to the end of the magnificent guardians.

The director of Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, James Gunn, already announced that it will be the guardian’s last exploit in the MCU. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 5, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here