Kajal Aggarwal has been enjoying motherhood since the birth of her son Neil Kitchlu. The Singham actress frequently shares fascinating glimpses of her daily life. She also keeps posting some of her childhood pictures, and fans end up showering so much love on each of them. A picture that was shared by the actress in July 2021 has resurfaced on the internet. Kajal was seen in a Kashmiri outfit with some silver jewellery. This was certainly a throwback delight.

On Mother’s Day, Kajal shared a photo of herself with her newborn and thanked her son Neil for allowing her to experience the immense joy of becoming a mother for the first time. “Thank you for being the one who gets to share all of these firsts with me. It could not have been done by anyone else. My little prince, you were chosen by God. Little one, you are my sun, moon, and all my stars. “Don’t ever forget that," an excerpt from her post read.

Kajal Aggarwal has been spending a lot of ger time with Neil and her husband Gautam Kitchlu. Kajal shared an adorable moment with her son and daddy Gautam last month. The internet has gone crazy over their adorable glimpses. Gautam can be seen in the photo performing his fatherly duties by cradling his son in his arms and lulling him to sleep by resting him on his chest and shoulder. Kajal commented on the photo, “Both passed out post a feed."

Kajal Aggarwal has resumed work almost four months after welcoming baby boy Neil. Her next project will be S Shankar’s Indian 2. The actress has been taking horseriding and Kalaripayattu (ancient martial arts form from Kerala) lessons for the action flick.

Posting a video of her practicising Kalaripayattu, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “The magic of this art form evolved into the birth of Shaolin, Kung Fu and consequently Karate and Taekwondo, amongst others. Kalari was typically used for guerilla warfare and is a beautiful practice that empowers the seeker physically as well as mentally. Grateful to have been learning this intermittently (but wholeheartedly) over 3 years!"

Indian 2 is the sequel to Kamal Haasan’s superhit 2001 film Indian Apart from Kamal Haasan, it stars Gulshan Grover, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

