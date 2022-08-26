Guess The Cute Little Boy in This Picture; He's Bollywood's Rooh Baba

A picture of a cute baby boy sitting in the lap of his grandfather has surfaced online and made the fans go crazy. This cute little boy is the national heartthrob now. Not only his acting skills, but the actor never fails to woo his fans with his good looks, good looks, and good looks.

From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor has made a mark for himself in the film industry. Are we hearing some guesses? He is the one and only Kartik Aryan. Yes, you read it right.

The picture was posted by the actor in 2021 on Instagram when he lost his Grandfather. While posting the picture he wrote, “Hope I get your swag someday. RIP Naanu." And now it has resurfaced.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film became an instant blockbuster and smashed the box office. It became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of this year so far.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has been busy filming Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada in which he co-stars with Kriti Sanon. Aside from that, he has an intriguing set of films in the works. He has Freddy, starring Alaya F, Captain India, starring Kabir Khan, and Satya Prem Ki Katha, starring Kiara Advani.

Karthik is constantly in the limelight due to his professional and personal life. He was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan a few years ago but the two never went public with it. But after the breakup, the dispute between the two has become evident.

