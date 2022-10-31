Guests For 3rd Episode of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Unstoppable With NBK 2 Confirmed

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s chat show Unstoppable with NBK is streaming its second season on Aha OTT and has been received as positively as the first season. Till now, there have been two episodes with Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh gracing the first and budding actors Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Viswak having a chat with Balayya in the second. Amid rumours of veteran actress Ramya Krishna attending the third episode along with either Shruti Haasan or Raashi Khanna, the shoot was cancelled altogether and an uncut and uncensored version of the first episode was streamed instead.

Fans expected Ramya Krishna to appear in the next episode after the restreaming of the first one but all these rumours have been laid to rest now after the name of the guests in the new episode were revealed. It has been confirmed that young actors Advi Sesh and Sharwanand will be part of the third episode. And this time, Aha OTT has officially declared the names from their social media handle.

The tweet also shows pictures of the two leading men on the sets of Unstoppable along with Balayya which means the episode has already been shot. The streaming platform has said that it will be streamed in November but no specific date has been given out yet.

While the guests of the third episode are confirmed, there are talks about the show ending on a grand note with rumours of Pawan Kalyan being the last guest this season. The rumour sparked after Balayya, in the second episode asked director Trivikram Srinivas, a confidante of Pawan Kalyan, when he would be gracing the show along with his friend. However, these are mere speculations and presently fans are excited about watching Adivi Sesh and Sharwanand in conversation with Balayya.

