Gullak Fame Vaibhav Raj Gupta Confirms Season 4, Says 'I'm Getting Work Without Auditions' | Exclusive

Vaibhav Raj Gupta became everyone’s favourite ever since he played the role of Annu in the popular web series Gullak. His performance was widely appreciated and the actor even received awards for the same. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Vaibhav shared how Gullak became a turning point for his career following which his talent is finally getting recognised. “After the second season (of Gullak) I got many calls, and messages appreciating my performance and the show," he said.

Vaibhav explained how he is being approached for work ever since Gullak became a super-hit show. Revealing that filmmakers are now willing to work with him, the 31-year-old actor added that he does not need to give his introduction wherever he goes. “In terms of my acting career, yes, it has made a huge impact. I am getting work without auditions. People want to work with me. But still, there is a long road to cover. Having said that, everyone has seen Gullak and everyone knows that okay there is Vaibhav Raj Gupta. They can think of this. I am happy that things are going well. It is all because of Gullak. I have done several projects before this. But after the second season of Gullak, I can proudly say that people know me and I do not need to go and give my introduction," he said.

When asked if he ever felt sidelined when it comes to working on the big screen, the actor refused and added that gone are the days when filmmakers just used to look for star kids to work with. Elaborating on the same, he said that it is the talent that matters now and not the number of followers on social media.

“No, I have never felt like that. It is a long race. I am talking about myself. I got opportunities in Bollywood too but I was not ready for that. I didn’t like the idea or the script. But yes, earlier it was tough to get a role as a lead. But now I can say that things are changing. With the competition and the kind of work, they are looking for good actors. They are not just looking for star kids. The best part is that the kind of competition we have right now is purely on the basis of talent. When I look around, I feel happy that I am in this zone where people are talking about acting and not going after your social media followers or blue tick," he told us.

“It is a long journey. One day hopefully you will see me in a nice Bollywood film," Gupta added.

Vaibhav concluded by confirming Gullak season 4 and said, “No update so far but I am sure they will come up with something nice. That is for sure that season four will be coming, and season five will be there too. Not this year, but hopefully soon."

