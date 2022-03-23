Gully Boy Rapper MC Tod Fod Had 2 Heart Attacks in 4 Months; Mom Shares Heartbreaking Details

The country is still in shock over the news of Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Tod Fod’s death. The rapper was 24. Apart from his individual music, Dharmesh had featured in Gully Boy song India 91. He was also who was associated with Mumbai’s multilingual hip-hop group Swadesi. His mother has now opened up about his death in an interview and revealed that he died of a heart attack. She also said that the rapper had previously had two heart attacks and had undergone surgery.

Via The Indian Express, Dharmesh’s mother told Dainik Bhaskar that the first heart attack took place four months ago when he was holidaying with his friends in Ladakh. However, it was not until the second heart attack took place that the family learned about his condition. “He underwent heart surgery as well but he never used to rest. He was crazy about rap and loved music more than his own life. My child is now gone, and I could not do anything to save him," the emotional mother said.

She also revealed details about his last few days with the family. The mother said that Dharmesh celebrated Raksha Bandhan before he left for his work trip to Nashik. She added that maybe he knew he would not return so he celebrated Raksha Bandhan just a day before Holi. “Perhaps he knew he was not going to return home. He celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan just a day before Holi (when he left for Nasik). He has two younger sisters. I do not know what came to his mind, but he celebrated Rakhi, not just with his sisters, but also his aunt’s daughters," she said.

Dharmesh passed away on Sunday, March 20, but it wasn’t until earlier this week that the news came to light. Following his demise, Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi took to social media to mourn the rapper’s untimely demise. While Ranveer shared a picture of the rapper with a broken heart emoji, Siddhant shared a picture of their chat and wrote, “RIP bhai." Zoya Akhtar, director of Gully Boy, also shared a post in his memory. “You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai," she wrote.

