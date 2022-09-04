Gulshan Devaiah Is ‘Very Much in Love’ With Ex-Wife: ‘Love Is Not Enough to Make Marriage Work’

Gulshan Devaiah generally maintains a silence about his personal life. The actor, who recently appeared in the web series Duranga, had gotten married in 2012 to Kallirroi Tziafeta but got divorced in 2020. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he and Tziafeta are still very much in love, but love isn’t enough to make marriages work.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Gulshan Deviah said, “My ex-wife and I are very much in love. We just couldn’t make it (the marriage) work. But, the love is there. I always knew that just love is not enough to make marriage work. Marriage is a responsibility, too. You have to constantly be willing to negotiate with each other to go through life together and that can be hard. That’s the only reason we are divorced."

He also revealed that he always thought his marriage wouldn’t fail. He said, “I never thought my marriage would go wrong. Although I did see a lot of my friends’ marriages fall apart — Kalki-Anurag (actor Kalki Koechlin and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap) being the famous ones — I thought that won’t happen with me. But it did. We couldn’t make it work."

Talking about whether he is open to falling in love and getting married again, Gulshan revealed, “I am not seeking [it], but I am open to getting married again. I am not sure if I am open to having children, though. But that’s negotiable."

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Gulshan had earlier opened up about the boycott trend and said, “Both cancel culture & boycott culture is populated by nauseating, whining, complaining, zone flooders. They’re like those DJ’s at weddings… too much bass, way too much volume and a sh*t playlist that only works if your drunk."

