Gulshan Devaiah Says 'He Is Serious' About His Offer To Play Leading Lady Opposite Kartik Aaryan In Aashiqui 3

Ever since Aashiqui 3 has been announced, it has been making headlines. While the film will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the hunt for female counterpart for the film is currently underway. Recently, actor Gulshan Devaiah also offered to play the leading lady opposite Kartik in the movie. Now, talking about the same, the Duranga has said that the offer is ‘still open and is serious’.

During his recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Gulshan Devaiah revealed that he is fine with playing a gay man on-screen. He also added that even though it will be a tough task, everyone will be thoroughly entertained.

“The offer is still open. It is a serious offer. It will be really awesome, hum do bhai milke dhamaal karenge, bhadiya rahega (we brothers will rock, it will be amazing). Out of the box casting, no one will see it coming and everyone will be thoroughly entertained. Maan nahi raha koi meri baat (no one is listening to me), I am ready. I am fine with playing a gay man but here I am offering myself to play a leading lady. Kartik is the leading man, Gulshan Devaiah should be his leading lady. Isn’t it a wonderful challenge? Being a straight guy, how do I convincingly play a pretty leading lady! It’s a joke. But if you think about it seriously, it’s a tough thing to pull off," he told the news portal.

It all started after several speculations regarding who will be Kartik Aaryan’s lead lady in Aashiqui 3 were making headlines. Following this, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared a statement that read, “Team #Aashiqui3 has issued a statement vis-à-vis casting of the leading lady: “The search for leading lady is still ongoing… We would love to share the news with fans as early as possible [as and when finalized]."

Sharing this tweet, Gulshan Devaiah wrote, “I offer myself for the position of “Leading Lady" Dhamaka kardenge dono bhai milke pichchar mey likhk ke le loh (Both brothers will kill it together, take it from me in writing)."

Meanwhile, Aashiqui 3 will mark Kartik’s first collaboration with Anurag Basu. Kartik announced the film last week after he dropped a video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3 ❤️ This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da."

