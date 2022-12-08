Gulshan Devaiah Says Taapsee Pannu Was ‘Hardly Behaving Like a Producer’ On Blurr Sets | Exclusive

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has had a rather eventful year. He started 2022 with Badhaai Do, where his portrayal of a homosexual lawyer won wide praises. He was then seen in web shows like Duranga – a thriller adapted from the Korean drama Flower Of Evil – and Shiksha Mandal, which revolved around an educational scam in India. And now, he will be seen in the Zee5 original film Blurr, a horror thriller, where he plays actor Taapsee Pannu’s on-screen husband.

In an exclusive interaction with News18 Showsha, Gushan shares that he’s elated to have shared screen space with Taapsee, who has also donned the hat of a producer for the first time, in the film. He says, “She’s very clear as to what she wants to do, be it as a producer or an actor. She was hardly behaving like a producer on set because she had Pranjal (Khandhdiya; producer and Taapsee’s business partner) and Vishal (Rana; producer). This was a tough part for anyone but I think she’s done really well. She made very clear choices for the character while acting. That’s good."

Lately, Gulshan has been seen in a few psychological thrillers like Duranga and now Blurr is a recent addition to the list. Quiz him about his inclination towards the genre and the 44-year-old says, “I don’t particularly have any genre preference, but maybe I actively avoid horror (except in the case of Ghost Stories with Dibakar Banerjee)." Talking about how Blurr is vastly different from Duranga, he adds, “I can’t compare them. They say different things, are set in different geographic regions, the characters and their motives are different. Their appeal and entertainment value are also very different. Duranga is a series and Blurr is a feature film. The storytelling format is different."

Blurr proved to be a rather difficult experience for Taapsee as she plays a visually impaired person in the film. But he did face any challenges during the shoot of the film? “It was very challenging for her but I didn’t have much physical or emotional difficulty. I only had to be careful while driving on the mountainous roads as I’m not really a very experienced driver. That’s all, but for her this was emotionally and physically challenging," Gulshan remarks.

Blurr is an intriguing narrative that follows the story of twin sisters Gayatri and Gautami and their encounters with the unknown world due to loss of sight. It is directed by Ajay Bahl of BA Pass (2012) and Section 375 (2019) fame. It is produced by Zee Studios, Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions, and is set to stream on ZEE5 from December 9, 2022.

On a related note, Gulshan will next be seen in the Netflix original comedy thriller series Guns & Gulaabs. It is created and directed by Raj and DK, and also stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav.

