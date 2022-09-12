Gulshan Devaiah Wants to Play 'Leading Lady' Opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3: 'Dhamaka Kardenge'

Aashiqui 3 featuring Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines ever since the announcement was made. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu. And, now, everyone wants to know who will feature opposite Kartik in the film. Rumours were also making rounds that Deepika Padukone will share the screen space. Well, in an interesting turn of events, Gulshan Devaiah has expressed his desire to play Kartik’s ‘leading lady’ in the film. Gulshan’s response was shared on the heels of the rumours about Jennifer Winget having been cast as the film’s female lead–which the filmmakers denied.

Taking to Twitter, Gulshan, who was last seen in the series 'Duranga', which also starred actress Drashti Dhami, wrote,”I offer myself for the position of “Leading Lady” Dhamaka kardenge dono bhai milke pichchar mey likhk ke le loh (Us brothers will kill it together, take it from me in writing)” Take a look at his reply here.

In recent developments to the same, Gulshan revealed that he was very serious about his offer and continually wants to play challenging characters. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Shaitan actor said that the offer is still open and that it would be really awesome for a straight cisgender man to play a woman. He said, “The offer is still open. It is a serious offer. It will be really awesome, hum do bhai milke dhamaal karenge, bhadiya rahega (we brothers will rock, it will be amazing). Out of the box casting, no one will see it coming and everyone will be thoroughly entertained.”

Gulshan also mentioned that nobody was paying attention to him because people think he was joking. Gulshan categorically stated that he’s ready and fine to play a gay man but here he is “offering” himself “to play a leading lady.” He added,”Kartik is the leading man, Gulshan Devaiah should be his leading lady. Isn’t it a wonderful challenge?”

