Gulshan Grover’s Birthday: 10 Dialogues of Bollywood’s 'Bad Man' You Can Never Forget

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GULSHAN GROVER: Bollywood’s Bad Man, Gulshan Grover has portrayed the most popular villain roles on the big screen. He has given some spectacular performances in movies like Ram Lakhan, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Avtaar among others. In his career spanning over four decades, he has been featured in approximately 400 films. Apart from contributing significantly to Hindi cinema, Gulshan has appeared in several Hollywood flicks like Breaking Waves, Marigold and Desperate Endeavours.

His strong appearances have got him awards in the category of best actor in a negative role. However, people even loved him in the movie ‘I am Kalam’ where he played a positive character of a ‘dabbawala’, who is in love with a French girl. Today, the actor has turned 67 and to celebrate the special day, let’s have a look at some of his iconic dialogues.

Advertisement

“Aaj ke is kalyug mein tumhara bhagwan bhi is shaitan se darta hai" - Maidan-E-Jung “Zindagi Ka asli maza to Khatte mei hai"- Diljale “Dobara Agar koi chaal chalne ki koshish ki, to mai nahi meri AK 47 Bolegi" -Mohra “Tumhare Shareer ke Ped par Jawani Ka phool khil gaya" - Imtihaan “Humse Aankhein milaane vale bahut jaldi aankhein band kar lete hai" - Ram Jaane “Upar ke yamraj ko hukum dena padta ki woh kisi ki zindagi ko maut mei badal de, lekin zameen ka yeh yamraj kisi ke hukum ka intezar nahi karta woh khud maut ka faisla karta hai" - Yamraaj “Hum jurm ki duniya ka colonel hoon" - Shola Aur Shabnam “By God Dil Garden Garden Ho Gya" — International Khiladi “Kitna bhi bhaag lo gham, yaadein aur karza peecha nahi chhodte" - Dil Maange More Ganna chus ke.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here