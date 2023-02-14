Almost a month before the 95th Academy Awards, nominees across categories, attended the Oscar nominees’ luncheon in Los Angeles, on Monday, February 13. Indian film producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves were also present at the event as their documentary The Elephant Whisperers is nominated in the Best Documentary Short category. The filmmaker shared a string of pictures on her Instagram handle, giving fans a glimpse of the lovely day.

Guneet Monga posed with some of the prominent celebrities in Hollywood and Indian cinema. One of the pictures in the post was a selfie with All That Breathes’ director Shaunak Sen, Ali Fazal, and Tom Cruise, who is nominated in the Best Picture category for Top Gun: Maverick.

Another picture showed her posing with The Mummy fame Brendan Fraser, nominated in the Best Actor category for The Whale. Guneet also clicked a photo with Indian music directors MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose as their song Naatu Naatu bagged a nomination at the Oscars. Sharing the photos online, Guneet wrote, “In top company with the mavericks of cinema, everything everywhere all at once."

Celebs and fans went all out to praise the filmmaker for her work. One of the users wrote, “Exactly what we expect of you, Super Achiever." Another fan wrote, “You inspire me every single day. What a journey, Delhi to World Domination in Cinema”. One more user wrote, “This is the result of ultimate hard work leading to success! All the best for future endeavours”.

It is a big year for India at the Academy Awards. Apart from Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers, All That Breathes, helmed by Shaunak Sen, has also been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, is also nominated for Best Original Song. It also received a Golden Globe nomination in the same category earlier this year. Chandrabose, the lyricist for Naatu Naatu, also attended the luncheon.

Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whispers was screened at the United States’ largest and most prestigious documentary festival, DOC NYC 2022 Film Festival on November 10, 2022. The plot revolves around Bomman and Bellie, a couple from South India who devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family unlike any other that puts the human-animal divide to the test.

