Guneet Monga, Fiancé Sunny Kapoor Are All Smiles In Blissful Pictures from Their Mehendi; See Post

Filmmaker Guneet Monga is all set to tie the knot on December 12. She had recently shared how she was deeply spoiled and inspired after watching Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and her unique wedding invite also grabbed the headlines. Now, the filmmaker has shared a couple of blissful pictures from their pre-wedding festivities.

Guneet took to Instagram to post pictures of her Mehendi and Sagan, with her fiancé Sunn Kapoor. In the first pic, Sunny is seen twinning with Guneet in green traditional attires. The much-in-love couple is all smiles as they pose for the lens. As we scroll further, we see multiple pictures of the couple and their families indulging in activities related to the wedding.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “About last night. Brb getting married. | Shagan and Mehendi | Day 1 #GunSung Shagan."

Previously, Guneet had shared how she was deeply spoiled and inspired after watching Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Her wedding invite has also been inspired from the film as it picks elements like a train and the ‘sarson ke khet (mustard fields)’ which had an important role in bringing SRK and Kajol’s characters together in the film. The wedding invite was designed to commemorate Raj and Simran’s love story. A train has ‘Guneet weds Sunny’ written on the last bogey and two hands are seen holding each other inside a train. The card has ‘sarson ke khet’ drawn around the edges.

Take a look at the wedding invite here:

For the unversed, Guneet will get married to fiance Sunny Kapoor, almost a year after their engagement ceremony. On Thursday, she shared a video from a ceremony which had her and her family members dancing to the dhol beats. She was in a colourful jacket and a yellow skirt.

Earlier last week, Guneet had shared her wedding date and her love story along with how fascinated she was with DDLJ. Her note read: “DDLJ ruined me… Like every girl growing up in the 90s, I too have been on a constant lookout for my Raj ever since I was 18."

After mentioning how she even started cursing her job, looks and intelligence while not being able to find a love partner until her late 30s, she further wrote, “Wait, did I tell you, I have also tried missing the last Euro train but wahan pe door automatic shut hotey hain and no one keeps their hand out to pull you in! Haath kat jayenge behenon (your hands will be cut my dear sisters)!" She ended the note with Shah Rukh’s line, “Bade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein, hoti rehti hain (small issues do happen in big countries)."

