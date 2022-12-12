Guneet Monga Marries Sunny Kapoor in a Dreamy Wedding Ceremony, Introduces Herself As Mrs Kapoor

Guneet Monga is married! The filmmaker married her boyfriend Sunny Kapoor on Monday, December 12, in a dreamy ceremony in the presence of close family and friends. Taking to Instagram, Guneet introduced the couple as ‘Mr and Mrs Kapoor’ and shared heartwarming pictures from the wedding.

In the pictures, Guneet was seen wearing a colourful lehenga while Sunny was seen wearing a light pink sherwani. Sharing the pictures, Guneet wrote, “With the unconditional love and blessings of our Guruji, elders, friends and family we took our vows to start our forever, today. I had my parents with me in spirit and in small details of my wedding festivities and rituals. I know they’re watching us from above and beaming. It’s surreal to have found a family so pure and warm in Sunny and his parents who have made me feel so incredibly special and loved already."

“In putting together our wedding we experienced countless moments that felt so special, we felt dearly protected and celebrated. It’s like the universe came together to make our divine union happen. Thank you for all the wishes, blessings and heart warming messages. Thank you for being a part of the biggest day of our life. PS: I manifested the most popular surname ever!" she added.

Vicky Kaushal took to the comments section and showered the couple with love. “Rabb bohot khushiyaan bakshe! Congratulations!!!" he wrote. Parvathy Thiruvothu added, “Congratulations @guneetmonga and @whosunnykapoor so happy for you!!" Mouni Roy wrote, “HEARTIEST CONGRATULATIONS ❤️." Sayani Gupta added, “Stay blessed beautiful people! Your wedding was like a dream!"

Guneet, who was an executive producer of the documentary Period. End of Sentence also won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019. Her production company, Sikhya Entertainment, has also backed some of the critically-acclaimed films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Masaan, Zubaan, and Pagglait.

