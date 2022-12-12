Guneet Monga’s Wedding Festivities Begin; Sanya Malhotra, Sona Mohapatra And Others Join

Filmmaker and producer Guneet Monga is all set to marry fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor. The couple’s mushy photos have been painting the town red. On the eve of their wedding, the couple hosted a sangeet and mehendi at Guneet’s home on Saturday night. Guneet to share photos of the pre-wedding festivities. Guneet and Sunny looked stunning in their traditional outfits.

The couple, donning green outfits, can be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the camera. The bride-to-be is seen showing off her mehendi-adorned hands. The duo is even seen shaking a leg with their industry pals.

Sanya Malhotra, Sona Mohapatra, Sheeba Chaddha, Ben Rekhi and Vasan Bala, were among the celebs who attended the event. Guneet wrote alongside the photos, “About last night. Brb getting married. | Shagan and Mehendi | Day 1 #GunSung. Shagan."

Sanya stole the show with her energetic impromptu dance with the soon-to-be-married couple to the popular song Sheila Ki Jawaani. Sona also made the sangeet night memorable with her beautiful voice, singing songs such as Resham Ka Kurta and Nit Khair Manga.

The couple looked fantastic together, and the joy on their faces will definitely melt their fans’ hearts. Guneet previously revealed that she was looking for her Raj after being inspired by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Finally, at the age of 39, the producer found the love of her life and is thus getting married.

