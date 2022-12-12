Home » News » Movies » Guneet Monga’s Wedding Festivities Begin; Sanya Malhotra, Sona Mohapatra And Others Join

Guneet Monga’s Wedding Festivities Begin; Sanya Malhotra, Sona Mohapatra And Others Join

Sanya Malhotra stole the show with her energetic impromptu dance with the soon-to-be-married couple to the popular song Sheila Ki Jawaani.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 14:20 IST

Mumbai, India

The couple, donning green outfits, can be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the camera.
The couple, donning green outfits, can be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the camera.

Filmmaker and producer Guneet Monga is all set to marry fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor. The couple’s mushy photos have been painting the town red. On the eve of their wedding, the couple hosted a sangeet and mehendi at Guneet’s home on Saturday night. Guneet to share photos of the pre-wedding festivities. Guneet and Sunny looked stunning in their traditional outfits.

The couple, donning green outfits, can be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the camera. The bride-to-be is seen showing off her mehendi-adorned hands. The duo is even seen shaking a leg with their industry pals.

Sanya Malhotra, Sona Mohapatra, Sheeba Chaddha, Ben Rekhi and Vasan Bala, were among the celebs who attended the event. Guneet wrote alongside the photos, “About last night. Brb getting married. | Shagan and Mehendi | Day 1 #GunSung. Shagan."

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Sanya stole the show with her energetic impromptu dance with the soon-to-be-married couple to the popular song Sheila Ki Jawaani. Sona also made the sangeet night memorable with her beautiful voice, singing songs such as Resham Ka Kurta and Nit Khair Manga.

The couple looked fantastic together, and the joy on their faces will definitely melt their fans’ hearts. Guneet previously revealed that she was looking for her Raj after being inspired by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Finally, at the age of 39, the producer found the love of her life and is thus getting married.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 12, 2022, 14:20 IST
last updated: December 12, 2022, 14:20 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos