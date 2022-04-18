Gurmeet Choudhary Celebrates Wife Debina Bonnerjee's Birthday With Their Little Princess Lianna; Check Pics

Debina Bonnerjee is celebrating her today i.e on April 18. The television actress who recently attained motherhood is celebrating her special day with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary and their newborn princess Lianna.

In the pictures from her midnight birthday celebration, Debina can be seen posing in a green outfit. While mommy Debina is twinning with her little angel, daddy Gurmeet wore formal attire - a white shirt and black trousers. In one of the pictures, Gurmeet can be seen hugging Debina from behind as she sat on a chair. In another picture, Debina can be seen holding her daughter in her arm, hiding the newborn’s face. With golden artificial leaves, candles on the floor, white curtains, and flowers, Debina’s birthday special decoration looks absolutely pretty.

Debina also took to her official Instagram account and dropped a couple of pictures with her daughter Lianna. “Could it be more exciting a dream of twinning and winning life with you love you my baby @lianna_choudhary? This year calls for the best birthday from here on…" she wrote.

Meanwhile, Gurmeet also took to social media and penned down a heartwarming note for his ‘first love’. She referred to Debina as his entire universe and thanked her for his ‘rock solid’ partner. “Happyyy birthday to my entire universe….My first love ❤️ My wife And now the mother of my child 👧 It just feels so surreal to travel this path of life exploration together… one step at a time cherishing each moment..Thank you god for choosing @debinabon for me…how the goofy girl bloomed into beautiful being my rock-solid partner in life is mine alone to cherish forever…," he wrote.

Debina and Gurmeet met on the sets of the television show Ramayan and fell in love with each other. They tied the knot in February 2011. The couple became proud parents to a baby girl earlier this month. Back then, they took to social media and dropped a video giving the first glimpse of the baby’s cute little feet. “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina," the couple wrote.

