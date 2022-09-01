Gurmeet-Debina, Maniesh Paul and Mika Singh Bid Adieu To Ganpati; Check Visarjan Pics

Social media is flooded with pictures of television and Bollywood celebrities celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. While everyone welcomed Bappa to their respective residences on Wednesday, some even performed the visarjan on Thursday evening i.e after 1.5 days (as per the ritual) of worshipping Ganpati at their home. Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Manish Paul and popular singer Mika Singh among others were snapped as they stepped out for Ganesh Visarjan.

Gurmeet was snapped with his mom-to-be wife Debina for the visarjan. The two were seen performing aarti and other rituals along with their family members and friends as they were clicked by the paparazzi. While Gurmeet wore a kurta, Debina sported a pink traditional outfit and looked absolutely gorgeous.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Maniesh Paul was also snapped with his wife Sanyukta Paul as the duo performed Ganesh Visarjan on Thursday. In the pictures that later surfaced on social media, Maniesh was seen surrounded by the crowd as he took part in visarjan. He will be soon hosting Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

Popular Punjabi singer Mika Singh was also seen in his traditional avatar as he bid adieu to Ganpati. In the pictures that went viral on social media, Mika was seen performing rituals as he sported a red kurta.

Meanwhile, several other television celebrities including Shweta Tiwari, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rohitashv Gour, Neha Joshi, and Arjun Bijlani among others also welcomed Ganpati at their respective homes.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here