Gurmeet-Debina, Maniesh Paul and Mika Singh Bid Adieu To Ganpati; Check Visarjan Pics

Byss: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 01, 2022, 20:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Gurmeet-Debina and Maniesh Paul perform Ganpati visarjan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Several celebrities including Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee and Maniesh Paul among others bid adieu to Ganpati on Thursday.

Social media is flooded with pictures of television and Bollywood celebrities celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. While everyone welcomed Bappa to their respective residences on Wednesday, some even performed the visarjan on Thursday evening i.e after 1.5 days (as per the ritual) of worshipping Ganpati at their home. Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Manish Paul and popular singer Mika Singh among others were snapped as they stepped out for Ganesh Visarjan.

Gurmeet was snapped with his mom-to-be wife Debina for the visarjan. The two were seen performing aarti and other rituals along with their family members and friends as they were clicked by the paparazzi. While Gurmeet wore a kurta, Debina sported a pink traditional outfit and looked absolutely gorgeous.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee bid adieu to their Ganpati. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee perform Ganpati visarjan on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee snapped together as they step out for Ganpati visarjan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee perform Ganpati visarjan rituals together. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, Maniesh Paul was also snapped with his wife Sanyukta Paul as the duo performed Ganesh Visarjan on Thursday. In the pictures that later surfaced on social media, Maniesh was seen surrounded by the crowd as he took part in visarjan. He will be soon hosting Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

Maniesh Paul also performs Ganpati visarjan on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Maniesh Paul flaunts his traditional look as he takes part in Ganpati visarjan rituals. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Pictures from Maniesh Paul’s Ganpati visarjan went viral on social media. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Maniesh Paul will be next seen hosting Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Popular Punjabi singer Mika Singh was also seen in his traditional avatar as he bid adieu to Ganpati. In the pictures that went viral on social media, Mika was seen performing rituals as he sported a red kurta.

Mika Singh also bids adieu to Ganpati. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mika Singh was snapped by the paparazzi as he perform Ganpati visarjan rituals. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mika Singh was recently seen in Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti which was won by Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, several other television celebrities including Shweta Tiwari, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rohitashv Gour, Neha Joshi, and Arjun Bijlani among others also welcomed Ganpati at their respective homes.

