Gurmeet Choudhary on Expecting 2nd Child: My Dream of 'Hum Do Humaare Do' is Fulfilled | Exclusive

Earlier today, actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee took to social media and announced that they are going to be parents for the second time. They shared a picture of themselves with their four-month old daughter Lianna along with ultrasound snaps of their second baby and wrote, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us." Immediately, congratulatory messages and love began pouring in from fans and their peers from the industry including actors Mahhi Vij, Rashami Desai, Tanvi Thakkar, Tina Datta and Anita Hassanandani, among others.

And now, in an exclusive chat with News18, Choudhary says that he is overjoyed to share the news of them expecting their second child with their well-wishers and admirers. “Badi khushi ho rahi hai. I’ve always believed in the idea of ‘hum do humaare do’," he states.

Quiz him about their decision to have a second baby and the Wajah Tum Ho (2016) actor reveals, “I have always believed that a child, invariably, should have a sibling while growing up. The reason behind this is that both Debina and I remain extremely busy with work. The fact that Lianna will now have a companion brings us immeasurable joy."

While the news makes for a joyous moment, he adds that it also brings him a sense of immense responsibility. “Apart from it being a double celebration of sorts, I feel a kind of responsibility as well. But soon, Lianna will have a brother or a sister and my dream of a ‘hum do humaare do’ family will be fulfilled," Choudhary tells us.

Talking about his love for children, he adds, “I adore children to bits. Whenever I perform on stage or I’m greeting the audience, you will always see me holding a child. Debina and I have been planning to have children for a long time but things weren’t working out due to some problems. And when Lianna came to our lives, she changed everything for the best."

On a related note, Choudhary and Bonnerjee welcomed their first child Lianna on April 4, 2022, about 11 years after their wedding in February, 2011.

