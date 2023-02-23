Gurmeet Choudhary Visits Siddhivinayak With Wife Debina and Daughters, Seeks Blessings On His Birthday

To mark his 39th birthday, Gurmeet Choudhary visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar along with his wife Debina Bonnerjee and daughters Lianna and Divisha. His visit to the temple was captured by the paparazzi. Gurmeet and his family were seen waving at the camera and indulging in a conversation with the media personnel outside the temple premises.

The video shows Debina and Gurmeet pausing and posing with their daughter Lianna for the shutterbugs. As the little girl waved at the paps, Gurmeet planted a sweet kiss on her cheeks. Towards the end, the actor was also seen taking selfies with his fans as he sat in the front of his car.

Watch the video below:

The actor also shared a series of pictures and videos of him and his family from the temple visit. The pictures give a glimpse of them praying inside the temple premises. Gurmeet, Debina, and their daughters too wore traditional attire for the visit. While Debina donned a multi-coloured sharara, Gurmeet opted for a cream kurta with white pants and paired it with a shawl around his neck. The actor in the caption mentioned, “My birthday started with Bappa’s blessing. Thank you everyone for all your warm and beautiful wishes. Grateful to have you all." Take a look at the post below:

Apart from that, Gurmeet also shared pictures from his birthday eve where he celebrated with his friends and family. The actor was seen posing with his loved ones. The last few pictures show his friends singing as he goes on to cut the cake. “Thank you all my dear fans for showering so many good wishes & blessings on my birthday. Also, wonderful to have the start with cutting the various cakes with awesome friends & family at 00:01 am, 22nd Feb’2023," he wrote.

Gurmeet Choudhary will be seen essaying the role of Maharana Pratap in the much-awaited TV show Maharana.

