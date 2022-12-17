Gurmeet Choudhary's Latest Reel is All About a Perfect Father, Husband and Actor

The year 2022 has been one of the happy years for celebrity couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary as they were blessed with two daughters. The popular pair has started a new phase of life filled with responsibilities they are handling with a lot of finesse. Gurmeet has shared a reel on Instagram giving a glimpse of his and Debina’s routine with their children. He captioned the reel, “Event full day".

The reel shows how Gurmeet wakes up at 03:54 AM for his intensive workout. The Cycle Kick actor looks every bit happy with his healthy morning regime. This reel then shows how Gurmeet is ready to handle the fatherly responsibilities at 05:38 AM as his children get up at that time.

The Geet actor has shared that he takes out time for Debina as well and perfectly manages all the responsibilities. He is also a foot forward when it comes to his professional commitments.

Fans were highly fascinated and came up with a lot of interesting comments on this reel. Actor Rakesh Kukreti commented, “Wow great… keep rocking". A user wrote, “My God… dashing couple…you are very very few people among all the tv+Bollywood celebrities, I truly appreciate and admire…️️…you won the hearts.. beautiful family…may God bless you".

Another follower commented that The Wife actor looks every bit handsome. Many fans expressed their ardent desire to meet Gurmeet once in a lifetime.

In addition to these adorable social media glimpses, Gurmeet and Debina also remain in limelight for their work assignments. Gurmeet essayed the main lead in the song Dil Jisse Zinda Hain rendered by Meet Bros (Harmeet Meet and Manmeet Meet) and Jubin Nautiyal. Penned by Youngveer, the soulful song was successful in striking the right notes with the audience.

Debina is famous on Youtube with her channel Debina Decodes.

