Gurthunda Seethakalam Not a Remake of Love Mocktail But...: Director Nagashekar

Fans are eagerly waiting for Satyadev and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Gurthunda Seethakalam to hit the cinemas. The Telugu romantic drama is said to be the remake of Darling Krishna’s directorial debut Kannada film Love Mocktail. However, in a recent chat with News18 Kannada, director Nagashekar who has helmed Gurthunda Seethakalam revealed that the film is not a remake.

In a chat with the media house, Nagashekar cleared the air and stated that the film is not a remake of the 2020 Kannada film Love Mocktail but it can be said that it was inspired by the film. The film is set to hit the cinemas on December 9.

Speaking of Love Mocktail, the film featured Darling Krishna and his now-wife Milana Nagaraj. The film was produced by the couple. The romantic film revolves around the story of a man’s quest for love. Life takes him on a rollercoaster ride and goes through varied experiences at several stages throughout his search for true love. It received rave reviews from the audience and the critics in its year of release.

Advertisement

Coming back to Gurthunda Seethakalam, Satyadev and Tamannaah Bhatia are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film. While in a chat in an interview she talked about working with Satyadev and shared that she is happy to work with the actor. After watching his natural performance in Uma Maheshwara Ugraroooasya, she wanted to share screen space with him and working with him on this project was like a dream come true for Tamannaah.

The actress also expressed her happiness for comparing Gurthunda Seethakalam with Geethanjali as people are comparing it to a classic film. She added that the expectations have now increased and she is confident that they will reach the mark.

Advertisement

Apart from Gurthunda Seethakalam, Tamannaah has Bhola Shankar alongside Keerthy Suresh and Chiranjeevi, Bole Chudiyan, Bandra and web series Jee Karda in her kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News here