Guru Randhawa Shares Fun BTS Clip With Shehnaaz Gill from Moon Rise, Says ‘People Say We Look Cute Together’

After the release of the much-awaited song Moon Rise, music sensation Guru Randhawa has shared a BTS glimpse of his fun moment with co-actor Shehnaaz Gill. The BTS video begins with Shehnaaz Gill following Guru Randhawa and as he turns back, they are seen indulging in a fun banter. Seconds into the video, the duo are seen laughing their hearts out and looking at the camera.

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a powder pink dress that consists of a halter neck along with a plunging neckline, a bow tied around the waste, and a layered flare material on the bottom. Randhawa, on the other hand, is dressed in a mint green shirt and white trousers. Along with the video, Guru Randhawa penned a caption that read, “People say we look cute together. Do We? Me and Shehnaaz Gill? Thank you all”.

On watching this BTS video, fans penned sweet messages revealing how cute the two look together in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Yes you both look adorable… Waiting for more projects together”. Another user wrote, “Yes, yes, you both look cute together." A user also requested, “We want an album of both of you… a wedding album."

The song, Moon Rise, features the duo in a bunch of scenic locations including a beautiful beach. Moon Rise features Guru and Shehnaaz enjoying and frolicking with the pristine waters in the background. Fans on social media have already praised the actors' chemistry. Guru Randhawa sang, composed, and wrote Moon Rise, with Sanjoy producing the music. T-Series' Gulshan Kumar presented the music video, and Deush Mehra choreographed the song.

Earlier, the actress shared an eye-catching motion poster on her Instagram account. The poster depicted Shehnaaz and Guru running on the beach while holding hands. The picture also includes lush greenery, blue waters, and silver sand. It also showcases another image of the couple in the title Moon Rise, where they were seen striking an adorable pose.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Guru Randhawa, on the other hand, is known for his songs such as Lahore, Ishare Tere, Slowly Slowly, and Tere Te.

