Guru Randhawa Turns Romantic Song Teacher for Anupam Kher As They Shoot Near Taj Mahal; Watch Video

Singer Guru Randhawa is all set to make his debut with Anupam Kher’s 523rd film Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay. It seems that the singer has started the shoot for the film, as he is seen giving singing lessons to the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor in Agra. On Friday, Guru Randhawa took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a short video in which he could be seen sharing a fun banter with his co-star Anupam Kher.

The video showed Kher taking lessons from Guru Randhawa on how to sing a romantic song. Guru then teaches him how to sing ‘Ban Ja Rani’ song in order to impress a girl. In the clip, the duo could be seen standing in the backdrop of Taj Mahal.

“Asking me to teach him a love song in front of iconic Taj Mahal was the least thing I expected from iconic @anupampkher but thn as he says Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. Jai ho," wrote Randhava.

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans and celebrities from the industry chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on both the stars.

Suniel Shetty commented, “❤️❤️🙌," Suresh Raina wrote, “❤️❤️🙌." Several others dropped heart emoticons in the comments.

Earlier, Guru announced his Bollywood debut with a post on his Instagram handle. Sharing an adorable post featuring himself and Kher, the singer wrote on his Instagram handle, “Reading my 1st Script and it is his 532nd. I am a newcomer and #KherSaab is a legend (Sir hates to be called that). You people have been very generous and kind to me as a singer."

“Now I need your love and blessings in my new journey as an ACTOR. I promise to work very hard! I couldn’t have asked for a better launch. Rab Rakha! 🙏😍 #AnupamKher #Gururandhawa #FirstFilm #Debut #Legend," he added.

So far,The makers of Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay have not made any official announcement in respect to the movie’s release date, but it is expected to have a theatrical release this year itself. Other than Anupam Kher and Guru Randhava, the film also stars Saiee Manjreka, lla Arun, Atul Srivastava, Paritosh Tripathi and Paresh Ganatra in pivotal roles.

