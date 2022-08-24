Guru Somasundaram Replace Late Comedian Vivek in Indian 2

In December last year, we reported that actor Guru Somasundaram has been roped in by the makers of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 to play a major role in the highly-anticipated film. Now, as the Shankar directorial resumes shooting after two years on Wednesday, the reports have surfaced that Guru Somasundaram will reprise late comedian Vivek’s role in the film.

The Tamil cinema’s legendary comedian passed away due to cardiac arrest on April 17, 2021. The team had shot a few scenes featuring Vivek for the sequel of the super hit Tamil film before his demise.

Guru Somasundaram is best known for his work in Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda and Raju Murugan’s Joker. Moreover, he recently attained fame with his stint as Shibu, in Basil Joseph’s superhero film Minnal Murali (2021) starring Tovino Thomas.

Advertisement

Top Showsha Video

For the unversed, the shoot of Kamal Haasan-starrer came to a standstill in February 2020 after an accident on the sets, which left three dead and 10 injured.

The first poster of the film was launched in 2020 on the occasion of the Pongal festival. Soon after the team wraps the major shooting portion in India, the cast and crew are expected to travel to Taiwan to film key scenes of the project.

Kamal Haasan and Shankar collaborated after several years on this action film. The project has been under production for almost four years now and is bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner. The upcoming film features music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The first version of the film Indian was released in 1996, which starred Kamal Haasan playing dual roles and Manisha Koirala in the female lead. Urmila Matondkar, Sukanya, and Nedumudi Venu played pivotal roles in the film.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Indian 2 stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here