Gutta Jwala, Vishnu Vishal Nominate Ravi Teja, Manu Anand For Green India Challenge

India badminton star Gutta Jwala and actor Vishnu Vishal recently participated in Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar. During the event, the star couple planted three saplings at GHMC Park, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Sharing a series of photos on his Twitter handle, the Kollywood actor wrote, “I have accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge from @MPsantoshtrs. Planted 3 saplings. Further nominating @RaviTejaoffl sir and @itsmanuanand to plant 3 trees & continue the chain. Special thanks to Santosh garu for taking this initiative. @raghavtrs @Guttajwala"

In the Tweet, Vishnu Vishal nominated Ravi Teja and director Manu Anand to plant three saplings and continue the chain. He also thanked the MP for this much-needed initiative.

During the event, the celebrity couple said they wanted everyone to come forward to take the Green India Challenge to protect the environment. The couple was presented with Vriksha Vedam by Green India Challenge co-founder Raghava.

Speaking about the celebrity couple’s life, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot on April 22 of the same year. The wedding was a private affair in the presence of their family and friends.

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal’s upcoming entertainer, FIR, is gearing up for a grand release on February 11. Helmed by Manu Anand, FIR stars Reba Monica John, Manjima Mohan, Parvathi in important roles. The background music for the film has been scored by Ashwath.

The actor was last seen in Kaadan, currently streaming on Zee 5. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film was mainly headlined by Rana Daggubati. The film also stars Shriya Piglaonkar, Zoya Hussain, and Ananth Mahadevan.

