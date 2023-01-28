Actor Vikram’s fans are all pumped up to witness his effective performances and suave personality in Thangalaan directed by Pa Ranjith. The period flick has got all the ingredients, including a stellar star cast and prominent music composer GV Prakash Kumar, of a potential box office success.

The young and promising composer recently shared an exciting update about the music of the much-anticipated Thangalaan. He wrote on Twitter, “Super excited about the way #thangalaan audio is coming. Finished Recording two songs. Come out with an international tribal mix of audio which is unique for me. I haven’t tried it before.Super excited @beemji @chiyaan @StudioGreen2 @officialneelam @parvatweets @jungleemusicSTH."

Followers are on cloud nine after this announcement and are waiting with great enthusiasm for Thangalaan. “How does he manage to give time for both acting and music direction?" DJ Ali, a renowned Youtuber, had once asked this question, which Prakash’s fans always keep asking.

After going through the other tweets on GV Prakash’s timeline, it seems that fans are more inquisitive to watch his work in the film Vaadivaasal rather than Thangalaan. A follower wrote that Vaadivaasal’s music is going to be one of the best works to date composed by GV Prakash. The fan completed his tweet by writing that this magnum opus starring Suriya is going to fetch Prakash a lot of awards.

Initially, there were some speculations that Vaadivaasal had been shelved but these were denied by producer Kalaipuli S Thanu after he spoke to India Today. He confirmed that these are baseless rumours and further added that the Vaadivaasal’s pre-production work is currently progressing at a brisk pace.

Coming back to Thangalaan, the film is set in the 19th century and revolves around several workers from Tamil Nadu who worked in Kolar Gold Fields during British rule. Apart from Vikram, renowned names like Maryan actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Malavika Mohanan, Harikrishnan Anbudurai and others will also be seen in key roles.

