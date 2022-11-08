GV Prakash Kumar Teams Up With Malayalam Actress Anaswara Rajan For A Family Drama

Popular music composer GV Prakash Kumar made an impressive debut as an actor in the 2015 film Darling. He then appeared in a slew of films, carving a niche for himself in the Tamil film industry. After starring in two films this year, namely Selfie and Ayngaran, he recently teamed up with Malayalam actress Anaswara Rajan for an untitled film. The upcoming film, directed by Udhay Mahesh, went on floors yesterday with a muhurat pooja. Kavithalayaa Productions shared a string of pictures from the pooja on Twitter yesterday, November 7.

Director Udhay Mahesh will make his comeback to direction after 16 years with this family drama film. He recently revealed some details about the project in an interview with an online portal. Udhay said that actress Devadarshini will play the role of Prakash’s sister in the Tamil film. The film’s plot will revolve around Prakash’s bond with his sister’s daughter.

He also expressed his thoughts about directing a film for Kavithalayaa Productions. According to the Chakkara Viyugam director, working with Kavithalayaa Productions was long overdue. Udhay said that it took some time because many of his previous projects tanked at the box office. However, he got ample time to write an interesting script for the production house during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Udhay then revealed that this film is going to be completely different from what Prakash has ever done before. The Naalai director was delighted that the actor gave his go-ahead to the story after listening to its first half itself. He also talked about the shooting schedules of the yet-to-be-titled film and shared that it will be filmed in Chennai and Hyderabad, among other locations.

Besides GV Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan, actors like Hesham Abdul Wahab, Daniel Anne Pope, Subbu Panchu, Madhusudhan Rao and Namo Naryanan will also essay important roles in this Udhay Mahesh directorial. Hesham will also compose the film’s music while its editing is helmed by Lawrence Kishore. According to reports, the movie will be released in cinema halls next year. After its theatrical run, it will premiere exclusively on Disney+Hotstar.

