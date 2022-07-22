GV Prakash on Winning National Award for Soorarai Pottru: 'If We Get Recognised, I'm Happy ' | Exclusive

It is a day of celebrations for the Soorarai Pottru team as the film has won five big awards at the 68th National Awards. While Suriya bagged the award for Best Actor, Aparrna Balamurali was honoured with Best Actress. The film has also won Best Film and Best Original Screenplay. GV Prakash won the fifth award for the film, Best Background Music, and deservingly so.

Speaking with News18 Showsha, the ace music director revealed that he wasn’t even aware of his National Award win until he got a call from Soorarai Pottru’s director Sudha Kongara Prasad. “No, I had no idea that I was getting it. I was going for a shoot actually, I was in the car and suddenly Sudha called. ‘Hey, hey, (she excitedly greeted him) you won the National Award,’ she said. ‘What are you saying?’ (he replied). I didn’t know, it was a big surprise for me," he said.

Since the win, Prakash’s phone has been ringing non-stop. Even as we spoke, the music director confessed that he had a few calls waiting in the background and a number of missed calls that he had to return. The calls have not given him a chance to even talk to his family. “I have also had continuous calls coming in on my phone (since the winners were announced) so I am not able to call anyone, I am not able to text anyone," he said.

When asked if he had at least the chance to speak with Suriya, who has not only acted in the film but also has co-produced the project, he revealed, “No ya, he’s not in the country so I have not been able to talk to him." Ask him if he was long anticipating the award, and the humble music producer replied, “We work hard, we do our best, if we get recognised, I am very happy and thankful."

Prakash expressed his gratitude towards Twitter as well. He penned a note thanking his family and fans.

It is no secret that Soorarai Pottru is being remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar in the lead. The music director has now confirmed that he will be composing the music for the Hindi version as well. Besides this, the music composer is also working on the tunes of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency.

