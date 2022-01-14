GV Prakash to Compose Music for Vishal-starrer Mark Antony

The makers of Vishal’s 33rd project titled, Mark Antony, have roped in GV Prakash to compose the music for the film. Said to be a big-budget pan-India project, the film is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran. In his tweet, Adhik, calling GV Prakash “Isai asuran, the most wanted musical gangster" welcomed him on the team for the film.

“Very happy to Welcome the Isai asuran on board, the most wanted musical gangster @gvprakash sir for @VishalKOfficial’s #MarkAntony super happy to work with you again sir #V33 @iam_SJSuryah @vinod_offl @RIAZtheboss @UrsVamsiShekar @baraju_SuperHit," the tweet read.

Meanwhile, lead actor Vishal also expressed his excitement to work with GVP after eight long years. Mark Antony marks their second collaboration. The two had earlier worked together in the 2014 movie Naan Sigappu Manithan.

“Happy to have my dear friend @gvprakash on board for our #MarkAntony after #NaanSigappuManithan. Excited to work with him after 8 long years. GB #V33 @iam_SJSuryah @Adhikravi @vinod_offl @RIAZtheboss @UrsVamsiShekar @baraju_SuperHit," Vishal said.

Director-turned-actor SJ Suryah will also be seen playing an important role in the film, bankrolled by S Vinod Kumar, who also produced Vishal’s previous film, Enemy, under the banner of Mini Studios. The film will go on floors in February.

On the work front, Vishal has several projects lined up. He is currently waiting for the release of Samanyudu, which was supposed to release during Sankranti but unfortunately got postponed due to Covid-19. Moreover, he also has Lathi, waiting for the release. The film is bankrolled by his close friends Ramana and Nanda under Rana Productions.

