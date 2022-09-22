Gwyneth Paltrow to be Guest Judge on Shark Tank S14; Show to Premiere on September 24

The maiden season of American business reality series Shark Tank first aired in 2009, and ever since, it has emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed and popular shows on television. Its 14th season is all set to premiere this Friday, and what’s special about it is that actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who is also the CEO and founder of lifestyle and wellness brand Goop, is going to appear on the show as a guest judge for the first time.

Paltrow, who is known for films like Emma (1996), Shakespeare In Love (1998) and The Talented Mr Ripley (1999), among others, founded Goop in 2008 and became CEO in 2016. The company has its own show on Netflix along with a book imprint and retail stores. Its product lines include skincare and fragrances. It also has its own health summit.

Along with Paltrow, Tony Xu, CEO of and co-founder of DoorDash, will also be a part of Shark Tank season 14 as a guest judge. They will be joined by long-standing Sharks - Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary in various episodes. Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American, founding partner of SKIMS, and co-founder of Safely; Peter Jones, Dragon on BBC show Dragon’s Den; Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND and co-founder of SOMOS Foods; and Kendra Scott, founder, executive chairwoman and chief creative officer, Kendra Scott, LLC, will also return this season as guest Sharks.

Paltrow, 49, was a mentor in an Apple original reality series called Planet Of The Apps in 2017, along the lines of Shark Tank. The show saw software makers pitching their ideas in front of Paltrow along with actor Jessica Alba, rapper will.i.am and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk.

Shark Tank season 14 will premiere on September 24 at 9 PM Voot Select and Colors Infinity. The show will air every Saturday at 9 pm, less than 24 hours after the US telecast as part of ‘Instant Premieres’. On a related note, over thirteen seasons, the Sharks have achieved more than 700 deals, over eight billion dollars in total retail sales and four consecutive Emmy wins.

