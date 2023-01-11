Gyan Ganga Sangeet Mahotsav: This Music Event To Be Held In Mumbai Has A Special Cause

Gyan Ganga Sangeet Mahotsav, a two-day long music festival, will be held in Mumbai. The aim behind launching this music event is to provide rural children with proper education facilities. This music festival will be attended by personalities such as Shankar Mahadevan, Prathamesh Laghate, Arya Ambekar, Mugdha Vaishampayan, Pooja Gaitonde, Antara Nandi and Mehtab Ali Niazi.

The festival is divided into three categories: Rising India, Spiritual India, and Heartbeats of India. Several esteemed personalities including Aarya Ambekar, Abby V, Pooja Gaitonde, Jayateerth Mevundi, and Shankar Mahadevan will be seen performing at the event.

The event will take place at Gateway of India, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai on January 14-15. This music festival will help the students get proper education. Singer Prathamesh Laghate has shown eagerness to help the students through this event. His co-singer Mugdha Vaishampayan has also expressed his happiness to help students in getting proper education.

Gyan Ganga Sangeet Mahotsav is organised in Mumbai through the initiative of Chennai’s AIM for Seva, an Indian charitable trust which intends to educate the rural children of India.

Another organisation associated with this event is Gunijan Research Art Culture and Education Foundation. It is a non-profit organisation, which is the brainchild of Shashi Vyas, who is the founder of Pancham Nishad, a performance firm associated with a Mumbai-based music company. This foundation aims to nurture the real potential of diversified talents, belonging to Indian performing arts fields such as classical musicians, dance artists, folk and light music artists. These arts have enriched the lives of millions of music lovers across the globe, believes Shashi.

Season pass entitles the holder an entry to all three music concerts scheduled on the given dates, that is 14th and 15h January. If you wish to attend the event, then book your ticket via bookmyshow.com right away.

