H Vinoth Breaks Silence On Thunivu’s Genre, Says It’s A ‘Game Of Rogues’

Ajith Kumar and H Vinoth are all set to rule the box office, once again, with their highly anticipated film Thunivu. This is their third collaboration after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Ahead of its theatrical release on the occasion of Pongal 2023, there’s been a lot of speculation about it on social media. Ever since its inception, several reports suggested that Thunivu is going to be a heist thriller.

However, director H Vinoth has now broken his silence about the film’s genre in a recent interview with ETimes. The filmmaker set the record straight that Thunivu is a multi-genre film. Elaborating on the same, he told the online portal, “Just like with Valimai, such speculations are the problems that we face. Just because we had put up a set of a bank, people have fixed its genre as a heist movie and an action thriller. This is actually a multi-genre film, and it cannot be slotted under one particular genre. In short, it’s a game of rogues."

During the interview, H Vinoth also opened up about Thunivu’s much-talked-about clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the box office. According to him, such clashes need to be encouraged more because they compel filmmakers to deliver a good film. He also believes that the audience has started to compare Indian cinema to global cinema after the OTT platforms’ rise to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Actually, such clashes between films should be encouraged, because filmmakers will then try to deliver a good film as they are pitted against another film. The numbers game is gone now. Just like how globalisation changed the automobile and IT industries, our film industry has undergone a transformation post pandemic-induced OTT consumption. Audiences have started to compare our films with global cinema," shared Vinoth.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar will reportedly be seen playing a grey character in Thunivu. Besides him, the film also stars Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani and Mamathi Chari, to name a few, in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by Bayview Projects LL and Zee Studios.

