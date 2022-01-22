Haarsh Limbachiyaa Imitates Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Hints At 2nd Baby With Bharti Singh: 'I Won't Stop'

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa had a fun banter with the paparazzi on Friday night. The couple was spotted leaving a set following a shoot when they spoke to the paparazzi about the baby and more. During the interaction, Bharti and Harsh revealed they watched Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and thoroughly enjoyed it. To top it off, Bharti and Harsh also channelled their inner Pushpa Raj while talking about the baby.

“Main abhi Pushparaaj, bachcha ho jaaye, main rukega nahi (I am Pushparaaj. I won’t quit even if I have a child)," Bharti said, imitating Allu Arjun. Harsh joined in to add, “Main rukega nahi, saala, Agle saal ek aur dega (I’m not going to stop, I’m going to have another baby next year)." Bharti gave Harsh a side-eye and left the cameramen in splits.

As they approached towards their vanity van, Bharti and Harsh spotted a stranded slipped and joked that it belonged to Pushpa. “Arre kisi ka chappal reh gaya (Someone left their chappal behind)," Bharti said. “Arre Pushpa ki chappal (Pushpa’s chappal)," Harsh joked. Bharti then guessed that the person was dragging his feet while walking, thus leaving behind the footwear.

Bharti announced her pregnancy last year. The comedian, who said that she had been planning a baby for a while, released a video with Harsh and announced that they were expecting their first baby. Bharti also joked in the video that the baby might not be his.

Harsh and Bharti recently began the shoot for their upcoming show Hunarbaaz recently. With the show, Bharti has become the ‘first pregnant anchor’ on Hindi television. Colors TV had shared a video in which she was seen talking about the proud achievement and confessed she was a little worried for Covid-19 cases around her are on the rise. However, she was confident that the staff around her would support her through the journey.

