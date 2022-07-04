Haarsh Limbachiyaa Posts An Adorable Note For His 'Jaan' Bharti Singh On Her Birthday, See Pic

Comedian Bharti Singh turned a year older on Sunday. Her social media feed was filled with wishes and heartfelt messages from friends, fans and colleagues. However, it was her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa who made her heart melt with an adorable birthday wish. He posted an adorable photo with his cute wife and used heartwarming words to express his feelings for Bharti.

On Instagram, Haarsh shared a glamorous picture of himself and his wife Bharti. In the photo, while Bharti looks stunning in a bottle green sequin gown, Harsh can be seen dressed in an embellished black suit. Bharti and Harsh posed for the camera where they can be seen looking into each other’s eyes with all love and passion. Haarsh is holding Bharti in his arms.

He captioned the photo by writing a cute message that read, “Happy birthday to my Jaan” followed by a heart emoticon.

Bharti celebrated her birthday at home this year with just her close ones besides her. The new mother spent her day with her son, Laksh and husband Haarsh. Bharti shared a small video on her Instagram story in which Haarsh is seen serving food to Bharti.

Recently, Haarsg shared a happy family photo on Instagram where he can be seen smiling ear-to-ear with Bharti and their baby son. Take a look at the photo here:

On the work front, Bharti resumed shooting for her reality shows after only 12 days of her delivery. Setting an example for all the working ladies out there, she proved that pregnancy and motherhood are not barriers to your professional life.

