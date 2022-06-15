Haarsh Limbachiyaa Shares First Photo Of Newborn Son Laksh

“Laughter Queen" Bharti Singh gave birth to a baby boy in April. Bharti returned to work a few days after delivering her first child. And, since then, fans were waiting for Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to share the first photo of their so. And now, their wish has been fulfilled.

Last night, Haarsh has shared a lovely family photo, in which he and Bharti were seen adorably looking at their son. The couple has named their son Laksh and they lovingly call him Gola. Haarsh’s recent post has been trending all over the internet. Though the face of the baby is not visible, fans are happy with the family photo.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa captioned the photo as “Family" followed by a red heart emoji. The photo received more than one lakh likes on Instagram.

Check out the photo here:

Bharti Singh is enjoying the new chapter in her life and her social media is all about the adorable and sweet visuals of her playing with her son. Before the maternity break, Bharti Singh was seen hosting the show Hunarbazz: Desh Ki Shaan along witt Haarsh. She is currently hosting Season 3 of a popular comedy game show named Khatra Khatra with Haarsh.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa met on the sets of her first show Comedy Circus. Bharti was a contestant on the show, and Haarsh was a scriptwriter. The two fell in love while working together. In May 2017, the couple got secretly engaged and in November 2017, Bharti and Haarsh got married in Goa. The wedding was a star-studded affair and was attended by their industry friends and family. It was attended by Rakhi Sawant, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, RJ Malishka, Krushna Abhishek, Monalisa Antara, Anita Hassanandani, and Rohit Reddy.

