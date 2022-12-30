Home » News » Movies » Haathi Mere Saathi: This Is How Producers Made Rajesh Khanna Come On-board

Haathi Mere Saathi: This Is How Producers Made Rajesh Khanna Come On-board

The story behind how the film came through was more interesting than the movie’s screenplay itself.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 16:42 IST

Chennai, India

Thevar decided to make one and the actor he eyed was Rajesh Khanna.
Thevar decided to make one and the actor he eyed was Rajesh Khanna.

On March 10, 1972, MGR’s Nalla Neram hit the theatres. The film was directed by M A Thirumughaam and produced by Sandow M M A Chinappa Thevar. It involved a variety of animals such as a dog, monkey, lion, cow, snake, a goat, leopard and an elephant. Thevar strongly believed that putting animals in a movie would entertain the audience more than humans ever could. With the same notion, he also produced the superhit film Haathi Mere Saathi, starring Rajesh Khanna. The story behind how the film came through was more interesting than the movie’s screenplay itself.

Thevar produced several films, and a lot of them were between MGR’s Thaikubin Bin Thaaram in 1956 to Jaishankar’s Mannavan in 1970. During that period, AVM and Nagareddy’s Vijaya Productions were producing films in Hindi. Thevar also decided to make one and the actor he eyed was Rajesh Khanna.

Advertisement

Rajesh was one of the leading names in the industry back then, and he was building his dream home called Aashirwad. Knowing that he was in need of money, Thevar paid the full amount for the construction of the house as a salary. Rajesh couldn’t resist the film’s offer and told Thevar he was ready to do it. But the story Thevar told did not please the actor.

In 1967, Thevar’s Deiva Cheyal was released, which starred R Sundarrajan and Muthuraman. But the story did not meet the success Thevar expected. But he had faith in the story and wanted to try it out in Hindi with Rajesh as the lead. The actor, due to his unhappiness with Thevar’s story, went to Salim Khan to get the story edited in a way that he would love. Salim and Javed Akhtar then came together and adapted the story into the Hindi version after tweaking some elements. This led to the making of the superhit Hindi film Haathi Mere Saathi with Rajesh in the lead role. It was in this movie that Salim and Javed got their due recognition for the first time.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 30, 2022, 16:42 IST
last updated: December 30, 2022, 16:42 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+17PHOTOS

Anant Ambani -Radhika Merchant Engagement: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Among Stars At The Bash

+8PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet On Fire In Racy Black Bikini From Beach Vacation, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures