Haddi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is Unrecognizable in Green Saree, Goes Through Major Makeover; See Viral Pics

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. The Bollywood star left everyone stunned when he shared his first look from his upcoming film in which he plays a transgender woman. The Kick 2 star has been the talk of the town since the time the first look was dropped. The actor has left his fans stunned again as he unveiled yet another still from the sets of the film. The picture sees him dressed in a green saree. The actor looked completely unrecognisable as he was seen dressed as a woman, flaunting his glamorous and never-seen-before avatar.

Taking to the captions, Nawzuddin shared his experience of interactions with real-life transgender women, Nawazuddin wrote, “From working with the transgender community on sets to playing one, the experience of shooting ‘Haddi’ has been surreal for @Nawazuddin._siddiqui #FromTheSetsOfHaddi #Haddi releasing in 2023. @akshat_ajay @piyushputy @zee5 @zeemusiccompany @zeecinema."

Advertisement

To prepare for his character, Nawazuddin has worked with more than 80+ real-life transgender women in the film.

Earlier in an interview, Nawaz revealed that his daughter was ‘very upset’ when she saw him dressed as a woman. He also joked saying now he knows why actresses take time longer to come out of their vanity van.

“My daughter was very upset when she saw me dressed as a woman. She now knows that it’s for a role and is fine now. I must say this, after this experience, I have huge respect for actresses who do this on a daily basis. Itna saara taam jhaam hota hai. Hair, make-up, kapde, nails… pura sansar leke chalna padta hai. Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s absolutely justified. I will have more patience now (laughs)!" he told E-Times.

Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also revealed that he will be playing two roles in the movie - that of a woman and of a transgender. “It’s just been a couple of days. We have started the shoot of Haddi in Noida. It’s a revenge drama. I will be portraying two roles in the film — I play a woman and a transgender. These are two separate parts, it’s a double role," the actor said.

Advertisement

‘Haddi’ is a noir revenge drama directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. The film is scheduled to release in 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here