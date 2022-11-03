SRK Says 'Thank You for Putting Me on Top of the World' After Burj Khalifa Lights Up for His Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude after the Burj Khalifa lit up in honour of his birthday. The actor, who turned 57 on Wednesday, reposted a video of the Burj Khalifa featuring wishes to him on Twitter and thanked Mohamed Ali Alabbar for the special gesture. For the unversed, he is the developer of Burj Khalifa.

“Thank you my friend for putting me on top of the world every year. Love to you," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted. This isn’t the first time that the Burj Khalifa featured birthday wishes for Shah Rukh. Back in 2020, Shah Rukh witnessed the tallest building in the world light up in person.

The actor had posed against the brightly lit skyscraper and thanked everyone for the birthday wishes. His children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan had joined on the special occasion. “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai… my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!" he said at the time.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s birthday this year was extra special for fans because the actor released the teaser of the highly-anticipated comeback film Pathaan. The film features the actor in an action avatar. The film marks his first film as a lead in four years. He was last seen in Zero, which was released in 2018.

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The teaser featured several action-packed glimpses, promising an edge-of-the-seat experience. The film is directed by War director Siddharth Anand. It will release on January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan has two more films lined up for 2023 - Jawan with director Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee Pannu.

