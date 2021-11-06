Hailee Steinfeld on Dickinson S3: Have Seen Personal Growth in Playing Emily Dickinson

After two critically acclaimed and Peabody Award-winning seasons, Dickinson is coming to an end with its third season. Created by Alena Smith, the Apple TV+ series follows a budding Dickinson during her coming of years. In the first season we saw Emily try to fight gender norms and familial pressure for her art. In the second season, we saw the poet embrace anonymity by deciding not to publish her work. The third season, however, takes us in the midst of the American Civil War, when Emily wrote some of her most powerful work. The show, which never shies away from being political, saw some of the most difficult years of American history through the point of view of an artist, who channeled it all in her art.

During a press-conference for the show actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, who plays the lead role, looked back on the impact the role had on her over the years. She addressed the experience of playing an icon, whose work still holds much influence over the society. “I feel like I have gotten the opportunity to really grow with this character. I have learnt so much from her and I am so inspired by her in so many ways. I look back at each season and feel that they have clearly represented a time in my life personally. I would say more than change, I have seen growth in myself personally and professionally, in playing her," Hailee said.

The third season of Dickinson addresses Emily finding it pertinent to write about the socio-political environment of her time. The show portrays Emily as a political individual, who has her opinions. Hailee, who has been in the limelight since 2010, has a huge influence, with 14.8 million followers on Instagram. When asked if she too feels the necessity to use her platform for socio-political issues, Hailee said, “I definitely think social media can serve as an amazing tool to reach people. It’s a privilege to have people who care about what I do and what I say. It is a real honour to have that platform and I am really grateful for it. I’m grateful that I get to play a character like Emily Dickinson on a show like this, that has so much to say and addresses things that people might be afraid to address in their own lives. I feel grateful that I have that opportunity."

From the first season, Dickinson has stood out for its strong feminist commentary. When asked what feminist lessons she has taken away from being a part of the show, Hailee said, “I am forever inspired by not only Emily but all the women whose voices went into making this show, starting with Alena Smith. It was so incredible to hear this vision that she had for the show. I had read the first two episodes of season one and my favourite thing about it was the moment between Emily and Lavinia where Lavina says that it is time to go fetch water and Emily asks why doesn’t Austin do it, being the brother and one of the men in the family. The answer to this was ‘Because he is a man, and you’re a woman,’ and Emily turns around and says ‘This is bull****." That’s what the show is and I love it.

“This show fights against the constraints that were put on women at that time. It has served as a reminder for how far we have come, but it has inspired me and taught me how much more work there is to be done in that field. I hope it inspires others as Emily Dickinson is a powerful woman who spoke her mind and it is hard not to be affected by that in a positive way."

Dickinson also stars Ella Hunt, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Toby Huss, Chinaza Uche, Amanda Warren and Wiz Khalifa in pivotal roles. Dickinson season 3 will stream on Apple TV+ from November 5, 2021.

