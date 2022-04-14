Hailey Bieber Asks Trolls to Leave Her Alone in Viral Tiktok Video; Watch

American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber had a message for her trolls this Tuesday. The 25-year-old model openly confronted her haters and trolls in a TikTok post this week where she expressed her exasperation. In the TikTok video shared by a fan on Twitter, Hailey was seen wearing black-framed spectacles as she bluntly shared her piece of mind.

Hailey has addressed the trolls and said, “Leave me alone at this point.” The model added that she is minding her business, and she does not do or say anything. “Leave me alone. Please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else. Please,” Hailey said in the 22-second video. See the video here:

Advertisement

Hailey has been experiencing online trolling and hateful comments ever since she announced her relationship with Canadian singer Justin Bieber. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2018. However, before Hailey, Justin was in a relationship with singer and actress Selena Gomez. A few fans of Selena often troll and spew hatred on Hailey. Sharing the video on Twitter, a user commented, “I’m honestly happy Hailey Bieber is finally speaking up, nobody should experience what she’s going through simply because she got married.” In the following tweet, the user added, “Like I don’t wish that on my worst enemy, being constantly compared to your husband’s ex, being body shamed to the point where you have to cut off comments on every social media platform, I hope she’s doing okay cause she’s stronger than me for real.”

It should be noted that last month Hailey had suffered stroke-like symptoms and was rushed to the hospital. The model was treated for a blood clot in her brain and is still recovering. Following the medical emergency, the couple made their first red carpet appearance at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.