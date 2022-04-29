Hailey Bieber Opens Up About ‘Mini-Stroke’, Reveals She Has a Hole in Her Heart; Watch

American model Hailey Rhodes Baldwin Bieber took to her Instagram and YouTube accounts to post a video detailing the health scare on the 10th of March. Hailey Bieber had been hospitalised in Palm Springs last month after she experienced symptoms resembling a stroke following which she had to go through multiple tests and scans to determine the incursion. In the video, the model talked about her diagnosis whilst describing her condition.

Bieber recalled that the morning had been normal when she sat down for breakfast with her husband, Justin Bieber. She said, “I felt this really weird sensation that travelled down my arm from my shoulder all the way down to my fingertips, and it made my fingertips feel really numb and weird. … Justin was like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I just didn’t respond because I wasn’t sure, and then he asked me again. When I went to respond, I couldn’t speak." Following which an ambulance was called to rush her to the hospital.

By the time she got to the Emergency Room, Bieber’s symptoms had faded away and she had “scored zero" on the stroke checklist. However, further scanning revealed that a blood clot was present in her brain which had apparently caused a TIA (Transient Ischemic Attack) which is typically characterised with stroke symptoms and referred to as a “mini-stroke." After spending the night at the hospital, the model was discharged.

Doctors concluded that Hailey Bieber’s blood clot in her brain can be credited to three reasons: her consumption of birth-control pills despite the fact that she suffered from frequent migraines, her COVID-19 recovery and her trip to and back from Paris in a short amount of time.

Bieber went to UCLA for a second opinion. The doctors there did a test called a “transcranial Doppler" which then indicated that the model had a Grade 5 PFO or in simpler terms, a hole in the wall of her heart which posed a problem to her health. A PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale) is a small depression in the heart that closes during birth. The doctors at UCLA further concluded that the blood clot in her brain, which was supposed to be absorbed by lungs, had escaped to her brain via the PFO.

The model went through a procedure that involved the closure of the PFO by using a small button-like contraption that was placed to fill the hole following which heart tissue would start growing around it and everything would be normal again. “It went very smoothly. I’m recovering really well, really fast. The biggest thing I feel, honestly, is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life." The model concluded her video by giving a shoot-out to all the doctors that had supported her.

