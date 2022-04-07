Hailey Bieber Shares No Make-Up Selfie After Quashing Pregnancy Rumours, See Pic

American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber shared her natural glowing look on social media soon after quashing rumours about her pregnancy. The 25-year-old model made a stunning red carpet appearance with husband and pop singer, Justin Bieber, over the weekend. Soon after their red carpet appearance, a media outlet speculated that the model is expecting her first child with Justin. Commenting on one of the Instagram posts shared by the publication, Hailey wrote, “I am not pregnant leave me alone.”

The model seems to be sharing skincare inspiration on her latest Instagram Story. Hailey shared a selfie on the social media application where she can be seen in a white t-shirt, lounging on a couch. The model radiated clean glowing skin in the picture. Hailey is also working on her upcoming skincare brand called Rhode. In her latest YouTube video, the model sat down with social media influencer Hyram and talked about how she likes to take care of her skin.

Hailey and Justin made their red carpet appearance at the Grammys earlier on Sunday. Hailey wore Saint Laurent strapless ivory gown which she wore with a few delicate layers of gold and diamond necklaces. Justin, on the other hand, showed up in a custom Balenciaga oversized dark gray suit with a white undershirt. The Canadian singer opted for a hot pink beanie, chunky black shoes, and a pair of dark shades.

Earlier in March, the couple had to undergo some trying times when Hailey experienced a medical emergency after a brain stroke. The model was treated for a blood clot in her brain, as her statement mentioned. Hailey had updated her followers via Instagram Story, “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.” Hailey had described it as one of the “scariest moments'' she has ever been through. The model also expressed her gratitude to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of her.

