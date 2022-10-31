Halloween 2022: Shanaya Kapoor Recreates Anne Hathaway's Look From The Princess Diaries

Although she hasn’t made her debut in Bollywood, Shanaya Kapoor aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Recently, she left the fashion police stunned by channelling her inner Anne Hathaway while attending Orhan Awatramani’s Halloween bash. Ditching the spooky approach, Shanaya Kapoor opted for a princessy look. The youngster kept her best fashion foot forward while being dressed as Anne Hathaway from The Princess Diaries. But what made her look a cut above the rest was her stunning tiara.

On Monday, the star kid took to social media to flaunt her Halloween 2022 look among her online family. She went for a white tube designer dress that hugged her body perfectly from the waist above and turned into a breezy affair as it ended just inches above her knees. With spotless white gloves covering her hands, Shanaya paired them up with matching sneakers. The game-winner was her sparkly tiara that rested well on the edges of her neatly-tied bun. In the post, Shanaya Kapoor also mimicked a scene from Anne Hathaway’s Princess Diaries, which ended up creating a massive buzz online. While sharing her Halloween post, the star kid wrote, “Me, a princess? Shut up!”

Take a look at the post here:

Within minutes the post ended up garnering thousands of likes on the photo-sharing application, prompting many celebs to heap praises on the youngster’s look. Mom Maheep Kapoor called the youngster, “My Queen.” While BFF Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor hailed her as ‘iconic’ and ‘stunning’ respectively. In addition to this, Tara Sutaria also commented, “The Best” in the comment section of the post.

On the professional front, Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. The movie is likely to hit the big screens in the first half of 2023. Apart from Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and many others attended Orhan Awatramani’s Halloween party.

