Hansal Mehta Announces New Netflix Series Scoop, Based On Jigna Vora's Book Behind The Bars In Byculla

Following the success of ‘Scam 1992,’ filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all set to release a new web series titled ‘Scoop,’ which will be streaming on Netflix. ‘Scoop,’ based on Jigna Vora’s book ‘Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison,’ is hailed as a character drama that follows Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist, on her journey. Her world is turned upside down when she is charged with the heinous murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen, and ends up in a prison cell with those she once covered.

The series recently started shooting, under the production company Matchbox Shots. Mehta announced the news on Twitter with a poster with the caption, “Fresh off the press and soon to be streaming on Netflix, presenting you, Scoop."

After reading Vora’s book, Mehta, who has directed critically acclaimed projects such as Scam 1992, Shahid, and Aligarh, felt “compelled" to bring the story to life on screen. The filmmaker went on to say, “Great stories can only benefit from a service that can make it reach a wider set of audience, Scoop is that kind of a story and with Netflix, we will be able to take it to audiences across the globe. With my co-creator Mrunmayee Lagoo and producers Matchbox Shots, I am seeking to delve deep into a tale of our mediatised times and the human cost of stories that we consume on a daily basis."

Matchbox Shots producer Sanjay Routray stated that when they first read the book, they knew the “inspirational story of grit and courage" needed to be told in a greater medium. “Netflix was the obvious choice for us because filming it as a series gives us the opportunity to nuance the characters and their emotions further. For a tale with such a gut-wrenching narrative, only a mastermind like Hansal Mehta would be able to do complete justice," Sanjay said. “He’s a natural when it comes to bringing such hard-hitting, real-life stories to life. Honestly, our collaboration with Hansal and Netflix just aligned seamlessly, and it’s the perfect combination for stellar storytelling," he added.

‘Scoop’ is created by Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, who is also known for co-writing the critically acclaimed film Thappad. The cast is still being kept under wraps.

