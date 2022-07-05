Hansal Mehta Opens Up About Working With Kangana Ranaut, Calls It a 'Massive Mistake'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who worked with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in the 2017 film Simran, termed it a ‘massive mistake’ in one of his recent interviews. The Scam 1992 director said that she is a talented actor but she has limited herself by making films about herself. Earlier, the filmmaker had talked about disowning the film and the writer Apurva Asrani had gone on to say that Kangana had taken over as the director of the film after Hansal quit.

Talking about the same, Mehta told Mashable India, “Edit nahi takeover kia tha usne, to be fair to her, but edit take over karne ke liye kuch tha nahi kyunki material hi vahi tha jo usne shoot karvaya tha (She did not take over the edit, to be fair to her, but there was nothing to take over in the edit. We only had the material that she had shot). She is a very talented actor, she is a very good actor, really really good actor who, I feel has limited herself by making films about herself. You need not make all the characters become what you want to believe you are."

He then talked about Kangana’s Dhaakad song She’s On Fire and said that she was basically talking about herself. “Abhi kuch gaana aaya uska… (She had a song recently…) she is a woman on fire… you are basically talking about yourself. You know these are things you aspire for yourself, you put it there. It’s not even my place to criticise what choices she makes. She’s a big star, even today and she is a very good actor, I maintain that and working with her, we didn’t gel. Working with her was a massive mistake."

On the work front, Hansal Mehta is gearing up for his next web series, Scoop. Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, has Tejas and Emergency in the pipeline. Her last film Dhaakad failed to make an impact at the box office.

