Hansal Mehta Says 'Go Watch Laal Singh Chaddha, Stop Spreading Malaria,' Slams 'Paid Trolls'

After Richa Chaddha, Ali Fazal and Hrithik Roshan, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has encouraged people to watch Aamir Khan’s latest film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in theatre. Hansal took to Twitter to share his views on the film, which has been facing boycott calls on social media.

Hansal wrote: “Watched #LaalSinghChaddha. It is a very engaging film made with passion and love. Maybe a bit too overstated emotionally and a bit superficial politically for my taste but a film made with so much care, heart and honesty. It deserves to succeed. So much to admire." In another tweet, Hansal shared, “But truth is I found myself either moist eyed or smiling for a major part of the film. Go watch #LaalSinghChaddha. Stop spreading Malaria."

As soon as Hansal tweeted praise for Laal Singh Chaddha, a section of the internet began trolling him for supporting an “anti-Hindu propaganda". However, Hansal didn’t hold back and gave befitting replies to the “paid trolls".

When a user tweeted, “Sir how much money you got to review the film…#bribe?" Hansal responded, “More than what you’re paid to troll me. Try kindness for a change. You’ll get paid in kind."

Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie Khan has also come out in support of the actor over boycott calls against Laal Singh Chaddha. Zayn shared a video appeal on Instagram, requesting everyone to watch the movie and “not let a hate campaign destroy" it. Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan also showed her solidarity with him by reposting Zayn’s video on her official Instagram account.

